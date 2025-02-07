Farah Khan On Husband Shirish Kunder: "Thought He Was Gay"

Farah Khan has been married to Shirish Kunder for over two decades. But did you know when Farah first met Shirish, she thought he was gay? Well, not us, but the choreographer-turned-filmmaker herself recently shared this story.

It all came up when Farah Khan appeared on Archana Puran Singh's YouTube channel. During the conversation, Farah was asked how romance first blossomed between her and Shirish. To this, Farah replied, "I used to hate him. For six months, I thought he was gay.”

When Archana Puran Singh asked if she still hates Shirish Kunder, Farah answered, “No. Now, I am used to him. It's been 20 years now. Earlier, he used to get angry. And when he did, it was very annoying because he would just keep quiet and torture you by not talking.”

Farah Khan never misses a chance to celebrate Shirish Kunder. Last year, on Shirish's birthday, she posted a series of pictures. In the snaps, we can see Farah, Shirish and their three adorable kids.

“Happy birthday to the #fatheroftheyear Shirish Kunder thank you for letting me post these. And the added years are only being kinder to you than the rest of us (sic),” read Farah Khan's playful caption.

Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder first crossed paths in the early 2000. Shirish worked as an editor for Farah's directorial debut, Main Hoon Na. Their professional bond grew stronger over the years, and they went on to collaborate on several films, including Jaan-E-Mann, Om Shanti Om and Tees Maar Khan.

Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder got married in December 2004. The couple are proud parents to three kids – son Czar and daughters Anya and Diva.