Diwali Throwback: 4 Festive Looks We Loved On Sonam Kapoor. See Pics

Diwali is just around the corner and if you are looking for some serious fashion inspiration for the season, sit back and relax, we have got you covered. We have handpicked some of our favourite looks sported by Sonam Kapoor, that will be perfect for the festival. From the embroidered blue and beige lehenga worn by the actress at Aamir Khan's Diwali bash to a pristine white saree by Anamika Khanna that she picked for a 2015 party. How can we forget the yellow and white anarkali set that she picked in 2015? Scroll down to check out the looks. You can thank us later.

This look is a clear winner on our list. Whoever said that Diwali is all about wearing bright colours, should check out this look that the actress sported at a Diwali party hosted by producer Ekta Kapoor. Sonam perfectly paired her embroidered saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and she styled it with a high neck blouse with pearls. She immaculately tied her hair in a bun and finished off her look with smokey eyes and nude lip colour.

Karan Johar, who also swears by designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's outfits, wore a white kurta pajama set to the same party. Sonam and Karan, twinning in white, happily posed together.

The same year, Sonam attended a Diwali bash hosted by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, where she showed up in an outfit by (no points for guessing) Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Sonam stuck to a Diwali staple blue and beige lehenga and accessorised it with a statement necklace, a mang tikka and a gajra. Extra points for the swag!

Sonam struck a pose with her Veere Di Wedding co-star Kareena Kapoor, who looked stunning in an ivory and gold outfit.

Remember when Sonam Kapoor celebrated Diwali on the sets of the 2016 film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo? She rocked the day look in a yellow and white anarkali suit. Her semi-braided hair deserve a special mention.

Sonam Kapoor on the sets of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Sonam Kapoor photographed with Salman Khan.

In 2015, the Neerja actress picked an off white saree by Anamika Khanna. The emerald and pearl jewelry and a matching potli bag accentuated her look.

Sonam Kapoor photographed at a party in 2015.

Last year, Sonam Kapoor celebrated Diwali with her husband Anand Ahuja in London. Her mother Sunita Kapoor posted a picture from Sonam and Anand's festivities. The couple were seen dressed in casual outfits.

