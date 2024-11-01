<i>Aaj Ki Raat</i> To <i>Tauba Tauba</i>: A List Of Songs To Light Up Your Diwali Party

What's the first thought that comes to mind when you hear "Diwali"? Lights, decorations, sweets, fashion, and good company – indeed, a Diwali celebration feels incomplete without these elements. But, one crucial aspect is often overlooked – a lively playlist! It is hard to imagine a Diwali party without some great music. Whether you are celebrating with friends, family, or relatives, the right tracks can instantly elevate the atmosphere. With the festival of lights just around the corner, we have curated a list of upbeat songs for you to groove to at your Diwali bash. Get ready to dance and celebrate.

1. Aayi Nai - Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao make us want to shake a leg every time we hear this upbeat song from Stree 2. The film was indeed a hit, but the song has also gained a significant fanbase. The credit goes to the lead cast and the catchy composition. It's truly an earworm and definitely deserves a spot on your Diwali playlist.

2. Aaj Ki Raat - Stree 2: Amar Kaushik's horror comedy film has definitely gifted us some party-ready tracks, and Aaj Ki Raat is one of them. For a Diwali bash with friends, where fun and festivities abound, this track playing in the background will surely elevate the atmosphere. We bet Tamannaah Bhatia would agree

3. Choli Ke Peeche - Crew: Are you planning an all-girls party this Diwali? If so, this track from Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon's film Crew is a must-play. Sung by Diljit Dosanjh, IP Singh, Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun, Choli Ke Peeche is a remake of the iconic 1993 song from the movie Khal Nayak. It's sure to add a fun and lively vibe to your celebration.

4. Laal Peeli Akhiyaan - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: From Kriti Sanon's robotic dance moves to Shahid Kapoor's hilarious expressions, this song has an incredible vibe. Put on your party shoes and dance like nobody's watching to the catchy tunes of this Tanishk Bagchi musical, sung by Romy and Tanishk Bagchi himself. And don't forget to mimic the dance steps for a show-stopping performance.

5. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (Title Track): The title track from this romantic comedy is definitely one of our favourites. Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor's effortless chemistry is truly admirable, and the quirky hand gestures make the song feel oh-so-unique. Be sure to bookmark it on your playlist before you forget.

6. Sher Khul Gaye - Fighter: If you have opted to skip the pub and enjoy a cosy Diwali gathering with friends at home, you can create a pub-like ambiance by turning on this song. Shilpa Rao's vocals, paired with Vishal and Sheykhar's music, are guaranteed to lift your spirits anytime.

7. Tauba Tauba - Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal's impeccable dance moves to this Karan Aujla number are truly unforgettable. The song became an instant hit upon its release, and let us be honest – we have all tried to imitate those steps. So, before you play this groovy track at your Diwali party, what's stopping you from mastering those moves?

8. Taras - Munjya: Sharvari Wagh certainly captured our attention in this track sung by Jasmine Sandlas. Composed by the musical maestros Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song hooks you from the very first beat. Make sure to save it for the party and record your friends as they try to match their steps to those catchy beats.

9. Sajna Ve Sajna - Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: It is the era of remakes, and it is no surprise that the 2003 hit song Sajna Ve Sajna from Kareena Kapoor's Chameli has been remade in 2024. Featuring Shehnaaz Gill, this new rendition gives the track a modern spin while retaining its gripping vibe.

10. Akhiyaan De Kol - Do Patti: Kriti Sanon has us hooked with her sizzling moves in this song from her latest Netflix release, Do Patti. Want to steal the spotlight this Diwali? Dress up in your ethnic best, practise the steps to Akhiyaan De Kol and watch how you turn heads at the party.