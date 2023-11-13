Diwali 2023: Inside Sonam-Rhea Kapoor's 'Sunny, Carefree' Celebrations In Goa

Image was shared by Rhea Kapoor. (Courtesy: rheakapoor)

Designer-producer Rhea Kapoor spent a quiet Diwali in Goa in the company of her husband Karan Boolani, sister Sonam Kapoor, brother-in-law Anand Ahuja and their little one, baby Vayu. On Monday, Rhea Kapoor treated her Instafam to some fab pictures from their Diwali celebrations and we must say the Kapoor sisters looked worth a million dollars. In one of the pictures shared, we can see all four of them posing together. While the men can be seen in their casual wear, Rhea and her older sibling Sonam added glamour to the frame in their festive finery. Rhea Kapoor captioned the post as, "A very happy, sunny, fabulous, carefree Goa Diwali from us to you! Love Rhea, Karan, Sonam and Anand."

This is what Rhea posted:

On Dhanteras, Sonam Kapoor treated fns to glimpses of her real "dhan (wealth)" in the world. It featured her husband Anand and son Vayu of course. For the caption she wrote, "All my Dhan in the world… Happy Dhanteras everyone.. May Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera and Lord Dhanvantar give you the blessings of wealth, prosperity and wellbeing."

Check out Sonam Kapoor's post below:

A few days back, Sonam walked the runway for the first time since the birth of her son Vayu and turned showstopper for fashion designer Abhinav Mishra. For the event, which was held in New Delhi, she wore a heavily embellished ivory Anarkali suit. Sonam complemented the plunging scoop neckline with a choker-style kundan set and jhumkas. Sharing the slew of pictures, Sonam wrote, “A mesmerising evening in Delhi with Abhinav Mishra.” Replying to the post, Nargis Fakhri wrote, “Wow.” Actress Patralekhaa dropped a set of heart-eye emojis. Fashion designer Abu Jani followed suit.

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Blind. The Shome Makhija film also featured Lucy Aarden, Purab Kohli, Lillete Dubey and Shubham Saraf. Sonam Kapoor is also part of the cinematic adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel Battle for Bittora. The film will hit the theatres next year.