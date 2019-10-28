Diwali 2019: Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput Celebrated The Festival Of 'Love And Light' In The Most Adorable Way

Diwali 2019: Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput. (Image courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Raput's style of wishing their fans on Diwali is just too adorable. The couple delighted their fans on Sunday by sharing a really cute photograph of themselves from their Diwali celebrations and we can't get enough of it. In the photo, Mira looks gorgeous in a Punit Balana lime-green salwar-kameez while the 38-year-old actor looks dashing in a white kurta-pyjama. Shahid can be seen hugging Mira in the picture and her priceless smile is making it more special. Sharing the picture on her social media profile, Mira Rajput captioned it: "Love and light. Happy Diwali." Check it out:

In a separate post, she shared a photo of herself from a dreamy sunset in Mumbai. Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's Diwali celebrations pictures are always pure bliss. Last year, Mira Rajput posted a couple of pictures, which also featured Shahid Kapoor's mother-in-law Neelima Azim. The first photo of Shahid and Mira kissing each other stole the show on the Internet. Wondering why? Take a look:

In the second picture, Mira Rajput posed with her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter.

The third post featured a really adorable picture of Shahid and Mira's daughter Misha and we are sure that it will brighten up your day.

In the fourth post, Mira Rajput shared a family photo, which featured herself, Shahid, Misha and Neelima.

Shahid Kapoor also shared glimpses from the celebrations on his Instagram profile.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015. They are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain, who was born last year.

