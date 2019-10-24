Diwali 2019: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Preity Zinta Lead Guest-List At Taurani Party

Diwali 2019: Salman Khan, Ramesh Taurani and Preity Zinta photographed at the party.

Highlights Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza attended the party Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were also present at the party Neha Dhupia was accompanied by her husband Angad Bedi

Bollywood stars put their most fashionable foot forward as they attended film producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party, which was hosted in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha headlined the party. The guest list also included Preity Zinta, Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza, Diana Penty, Soha Ali Khan, Angad Bedi, Kunal Kemmu, Rakul Preet Singh, Bipasha Basu, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee and Sunny Singh among others (phew). Most of the celebrities showed up at the party dressed in ethnic outfits.See the pictures from the party.

Salman Khan, who earlier attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party with his Dabangg 3 co-star Saiee Manjrekar, made a stag entry this time.

Salman Khan photographed at the party.

Preity Zinta, dressed in a bright pink outfit, happily posed with Salman Khan and Ramesh Taurani.

Salman Khan with Ramesh Taurani and Preity Zinta.

Sonakshi Sinha looked absolutely stunning in a printed Arpita Mehta saree. The Dabangg actress tied her hair in a bun and accessorised her look with statement earrings by Amrapali Jewels.

Sonakshi Sinah photographed at the party.

Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi and Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, who are a part of a close-knit circle, posed together at the party. Neha opted for a plain black saree paired with a neon blouse. Soha opted for a pink kurta, which she paired with a matching churidar and dupatta.

Angad Bedi, Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia and Kunal Kemmu at the party.



De De Pyaar De actress Rakul Preet Singh made a head-turning appearance in an off-white lehenga.

Rakul Preet Singh was also present at the party.

Bipasha Basu's plus one for the night was her husband Karan Singh Grover.

Bipasha Basu with Karan Singh Grover.

TV stars Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee also represented the couple's section.

Debeena and Gurmeet were all smiles.

Here are some more pictures from last night's party:

Sonu Sood posed with a fan.

Tusshar Kapoor photographed at the party.

Sunny Singh photographed at the party.

Dino Morea posed for the shutterbugs.

Meanwhile, Sophie Choudry posted a picture from the party on her Instagram profile on Thursday.

This is the second Diwali part hosted by film produced Ramesh Taurani this year. The previous one was attended by Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Anshula Kapoor, Aayush Sharma and others.

Follow NDTV for latest election results and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.