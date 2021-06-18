Divyanka Tripathi Dedicated This Old Classic Song To Husband Vivek Dahiya. See Here

Divyanka Tripathi shared this picture.(Image courtesy: divyankatripathidahiya)

TV actress Divyanka Tripathi, who is currently shooting for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi in Cape Town, on Friday dropped a bunch of throwback pictures. Looks like the actress is missing her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya, as the throwback pictures feature her with him. The pictures feature the couple posing as they look at each other. While two pictures capture them holding hands, the other two feature Divyanka Tripathi with her hand on Vivek Dahiya's shoulder. Divyanka dedicated the old classic song Aaj Phir Tum Pe Pyaar Aaya Hai to Vivek in the caption of the post. "Aaj phir tum pe pyaar aaya hai...Behadd aur Beshumaar aaya hai (Today, I have the feeling of immense love for you again)," she wrote in the caption.

Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi's post here:

As mentioned above, the actress is currently in Cape Town. She has been constantly sharing postcards from South Africa on Instagram. Earlier this week, she shared a picture of herself and filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who serves as the host on Khatron Ke Khiladi. In the picture, Divyanka Tripathi can be seen standing and posing, while Rohit Shetty can be seen performing a stunt with one of his hands on a drum. "With sir's kick that high...aaj ke boys you are paani kam chai! (today's boys are nothing in comparison to him) Just for kicks! Keep rocking," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Check out the picture here:

Here are some more pictures from Divyanka's Cape Town diaries:

Divyanka Tripathi is known for her work in TV shows. She is best known for her role of Ishita Bhalla in the daily soap Ye Hai Mohabbatein. She has also starred in the TV show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann.