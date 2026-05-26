Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Welcome Twin Baby Boys: "<i>Mere</i> Karan Arjun <i>Aa Gaye</i>"

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya married on July 8, 2016, and, ten years later, came a plot twist - the couple announced their first pregnancy. They have now welcomed twin baby boys, as confirmed on social media.

The Post

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya shared a joint post announcing that "the boys" are here.

The post read, "We asked for happiness, God said, 'Take double.' Blessed with twin baby boys."

The caption read, "The wait is finally over... 'The Boys' are here and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined. Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye! Need all your love and blessings as Div and I begin this incredible new chapter of parenthood."

Baby Shower

In March, Divyanka shared pictures from her baby shower on Instagram. It was a pleasant surprise from their friends. In a short video, Vivek is seen leading Divyanka to the surprise with her eyes tied with a black ribbon. In another reel, Vivek is seen feeding Divyanka as they perform the rituals wholeheartedly. There's a glimpse of two cakes placed in front of the couple.

Sharing the post, Divyanka wrote, "We thought we were just showing up, but to our amazement, we walked into a room full of love... celebrating the little world Vivek and I have been quietly creating. A surprise Godh Bharai... with friends who are actually family and moments we'll never forget!"

She added, "Plot twist after 10 years. Some journeys are not about rushing... they're about becoming ready-together. And just when you think your story is complete... life adds the most beautiful chapter. Still soaking it in... still smiling for no reason... With our hearts full of gratitude - we are expecting."

The Love Story

Divyanka and Vivek first met on the sets of the popular television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Friendship turned into love, and the couple got married on July 8, 2016 in a grand yet intimate ceremony in Bhopal, attended by close friends and members of the television fraternity.

On Valentine's Day, Divyanka shared mushy pictures with the caption, "10th Valentine's already! Doesn't feel like it though! However awkward you may feel by PDA, Jaan, but I promise to be cheesy forever!!!!! Happy Valentine's Day."

The couple celebrated Holi together and treated fans to a fun-filled reel.

"Every Holi brings a storm of memories from years past. I don't have as many pictures as I do memories that float through my mind-the crazy Holi of the neighbourhood, the wild dancing, the Holi of planning and plotting to colour each other, dragging friends out, the Holi that forces them to play. I hope you and I can relive that childhood someday," the caption read.

Work

On the work front, Divyanka participated in the 2004 reality show India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. She also played the lead role of Vidya in the 2006 show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. Divyanka has participated in reality shows like Khana Khazana, Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan, Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout, Comedy Circus, Nach Baliye 8 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress last featured in Adrishyam as Inspector Parvati Sehgal, alongside Eijaz Khan as Ravi Verma. The show is streaming on Sony LIV.

ALSO READ | Divyanka Tripathi Confirms 'Plot Twist' Pregnancy After 10 Years Of Marriage With Vivek Dahiya