Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya In A Throwback Pic From Their Engagement

Television's star couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya got engaged two years ago on January 15 and hence, to celebrate the occasion, Vivek on Tuesday, shared a throwback picture with Divyanka from their engagement and captioned it as, "Life by your side is full of beautiful memories and I can't believe how fast time is flying by! Thank you everyone for the engagement day wishes as you all are a special part of our journey together!" He also added the hashtag "#DivekForYou." Divyanka and Vivek, both 33, got engaged in January 2016, and married six months later in July in Bhopal, the actress' hometown. The wedding ceremony was followed by a grand reception in Chandigarh, Vivek's hometown.
Divyanka and Vivek fell in love on the sets of their show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, headlined by the actress and Karan Patel. Vivek played a cop in the show. Later, he featured as the lead in Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se. Last year, they participated in the couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 and were declared the winner.
The couple celebrated New Year in Dubai this time and last year, they went to Europe.
Divyanka Tripathi debuted with Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and followed it up with shows like Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai and Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale. Meanwhile, Vivek Dahiya's first show was Yeh Hai Aashiqui and he later appeared in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, before featuring in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.