Inside Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya's New Year-Special Dubai Vacation

Television's star couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrated New Year's in Dubai. The couple are constantly keeping fans updated with their pictures from the New Year-special Dubai trip. Divyanka and Vivek's travel itinerary includes a trip to the famous Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Zayed Mosque and shopping (of course). They are accompanied by Sandiip Sikcand (creative director her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein), his wife Veenaa and a couple of friends. "Just how we imagined it! A beautiful, peaceful yet exciting bringing in of 2018 right from our balcony. Happy new year to you all too!" Divyanka captioned her selfie with Vivek.
Highlights
- Their travel itinerary includes trip to Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Zayed Mosque
- Divyanka and Vivek married in 2016
- Divyanka celebrated her 33rd birthday last month in Thailand
Through the pages of Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's New Year-special Dubai album.
Divyanka and Vivek, both 33, married in 2016 in Bhopal, the actresses' hometown. The lavish wedding was followed by a grand wedding reception in Vivek's hometown in Chandigarh. They first met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, in which Divyanka plays the lead role of Ishita Bhalla opposite Karan Patel while Vivek played a cop. Vivek also starred in Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se, which went off air last year.
After their wedding, Divyanka and Vivek went for a short trip to Udaipur. They celebrated their first anniversary in Europe last year. Just a couple of weeks ago, they flew to Thailand where Divyanka celebrated her 33rd birthday.
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are the winners of couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 8, which aired last year. She won the best actress award for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein also.