Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Dance For Ganpati Like No One's Watching

Divyanka and Vivek from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations (courtesy divyankatripathidahiya)

Highlights Divyanka shared glimpses of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

This year marked her and Vivek's first Ganesh Puja at home

Divyanka also shared a video of her dancing at home

Celeb couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's fun-filled Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will make you want to join the party. This year marked Divyanka and Vivek's first Ganesh puja at home, glimpses of which have been shared by the TV stars on Instagram. "They say he comes to you when He wants to. He finds a way. Our Ganu was love at first sight. Stayed with us only a short while giving us positivity and peace for the times to come," Divyanka captioned a bunch of photos while Vivek had shared this Ganesh Chatuthi wish for his fans: "Wishing everyone health (with the best immunity) and happiness. To new beginnings, our first. Ganpati Bappa Morya!" Vivek and Divyanka were twinning in coordinated ensembles at their in-house Ganesh puja.

Meanwhile, the couple also livened up with Ganpati puja, in sync with the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi, with killer moves as they danced to the song Boss Ganpati Mix. Here, take a look:

Divyanka also had a photoshoot with Ganpati as part of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations: "Posing for self-portraits must be the most difficult part while playing a host.... or that's always a task for me. I do it anyway. Mustn't we keep challenging ourselves?" she wrote.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, co-stars of Ye Hai Mohabbatein, got married in 2016 and became the winners of Nach Baliye 8 in 2017. Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most loved TV celebs in India. She currently stars in Yeh Hai Chahatein, a spin-off of Ye Hai Mohabbatein.