Divya Dutta Shares Pic With 'Lovely' Sonam Kapoor From Javed Akhtar's Birthday Party

Divya Dutta shared this image. (courtesy: DivyaDutta)

Divya Dutta, who was a guest at Javed Akhtar's birthday party at Anil Kapoor's house last night, shared inside pictures on her Instagram feed. Divya Dutta shared pictures with Javed Akhtar, composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan, Shabana Azmi, Shibani Dandekar, Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor. She also shared a picture with Sonam Kapoor. For the occasion, Divya Dutta chose a pastel-coloured ensemble. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "One of my most memorable evenings.has to be.Javed saabs bday..had all the wit humour and laughter..and thankyou dearest anilskapoor ( missed taking a pic together in our conversation) and kapoor.sunita for being the most amazing hosts..for that divine food and the warmth. And its always my utmost delight to meet you azmishabana18.P.s @sonunigamofficialTusi kamaal ho!! Love ya." Take a look:

For Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta wrote, "And with the lovely @sonamkapoor ..." Take a look:

Divya Dutta shared a bunch of throwback images with Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar on the occasion of Javed Akhtar's birthday. She wrote in the caption, "Janamdin mubarak. Javed saab.@javedjaduofficial ..shukriya ,for the magical world you create with your words..for your movies, songs , poetry that stay in our hearts forever and that wit that is unmatched!! I have been honored to collect these moments as some of my finest.. happy bday ..and much love." Take a look:

Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani are parents to Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. Javed Akhtar is known for writing scripts for films like Deewaar, Sholay, Trishul, Don in collaboration with Salim Khan. Divya Dutta is known for films like Train to Pakistan, 23rd March 1931: Shaheed, Sur - The Melody of Life, Veer-Zaara, Umrao Jaan, to name a few.