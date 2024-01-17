Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Lead Celeb Roll Call At Javed Akhtar's Birthday Bash

Sonam-Anand, Farhan-Shibani at Javed Akhtar's birthday bash

It was a star-studded affair at actor Anil Kapoor's house on Wednesday evening as Bollywood actors assembled under one roof to celebrate Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar's 79th birthday. Javed Akhtar was spotted at the party venue with his wife Shabana Azmi. Both were dressed in their party best. Sonam Kapoor was spotted in a lovely black dress. Her plus one at the party was her husband Anand Ahuja. Javed Akhtar's son Farhan Akhtar also attended the party. He was accompanied by his wife Shibani Dandekar. The host Anil Kapoor was also spotted in a white shirt.

Others attending the party were Javed Akhtar's daughter Zoya with the lyricist's first wife Honey Irani. Sonam Kapoor's brother Harsh Vardhan Kapoor, director Ashutosh Gowariker, director Boney Kapoor Aanjay Kapoor and Reema Kagti.

Javed Akhtar was earlier spotted at his son Farhan Akhtar's 50th birthday bash. Actor-director Farhan Khan celebrated his 50th birthday on Tuesday surrounded by his family and loved ones. As the Don director turned a year older, veteran actress Shabana Azmi put up a special birthday post on Instagram for her "betu (son)." On Tuesday, Farhan Akhtar's sister Zoya, parents Javed Akhtar, Honey Irani, Shabana Azmi and his wife Shibani Dandekar rang in his birthday with a midnight cake cutting session. Shibani Dandekar's sisters Anusha, Apeksha, parents Sulabha, Shashidhar, Apeksha's husband Abhishek Sharma and Shabana Azmi's brother and sister-in-law Baba Azmi and Tanvi Azmi were also part of the celebration. An inside picture from the merry-making was shared by Shabana Azmi on her Instagram feed in the early hours of Tuesday morning alongside a sweet message. She wrote, "Salgirah mubarak betu #FarhanAkhtar. Jeete raho khush raho bahut saara pyar (Happy birthday betu #FarhanAkhtar. Stay well, stay happy and lots of love)."

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment made headlines with their Don 3 announcement post. The makers also made it official that Ranveer Singh will play the titular role in the film, which will hit the theatres in 2025.