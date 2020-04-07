Disha Patani's Birthday Wish For Her 'Superhero' Jackie Chan Is Just Too Cute

Disha Patani and Jackie Chan. (Image courtesy: dishapatani)

Highlights Disha Patani shared a picture on Instagram

She wrote a heartfelt birthday wish for Jackie Chan

Disha was last seen in 'Malang'

Disha Patani, on Tuesday, wished "happy birthday" to her "superhero" Jackie Chan in the sweetest way possible. The 27-year-old actress dropped a super cute picture featuring her Kung Fu Yoga co-star Jackie Chan on her Instagram profile and wrote a heartfelt wish for him. The Bharat actress wrote, "Happiest b'day taguuu. This was the first time I met you, I remember being so nervous but it turned out to be the best day of my life, getting an opportunity to work with my "superhero" is the best thing that has ever happened to me." She also added, "You teach people to be giving, loving and hardworking. Thank you for blessing the world with your unreal performances and the most unforgettable life-risking action sequences. Nobody can ever be 'Jackie Chan' love you the most." Take a look:

Disha Patani seems to be in awe of Jackie Chan, whom she co-starred with in the 2017 film Kung Fu Yoga. Earlier this year, Disha wrote a special message for the actor on Instagram. In the post, Disha referred to Jackie Chan as the "most humble and kindhearted person" and wrote that she is "grateful" to have worked with him. "Dear tagu, You're the most humble and kind-hearted person I've ever come across, your talent has spoken for you for years and that's why you are called as "the living legend" , I am so grateful to meet you and of course the luckiest to share screen with you. I'll always be your biggest fan, god bless you," Disha Patani wrote.

On the professional front, Disha Patani's last project was Mohit Suri's Malang, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. She will next be seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which will be her second project with Salman Khan. The film will also star Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.