Disha Patani To Not Star In Prabhas's Film <i>Fauji</i>, Confirms Production Team

The speculation around Disha Patani's involvement in Prabhas' much-awaited film Fauji has finally been cleared up. Putting an end to all the rumours, the makers have officially denied her casting in the film.

Directed by Sita Ramam fame Hanu Raghavapudi, the upcoming period drama will feature Imanvi Esmail as the female lead, marking her debut in Telugu cinema.

After working alongside Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD, Disha was rumoured to be joining the cast as the second female lead. However, the production team has dismissed those claims.

During a conversation with Money Control, the film's production head addressed the speculation: "It is all a rumour, and we have not approached Disha Patani. Casting for the female lead is done, and the news about having a second leading lady is fake."

During a recent media interaction, producer Ravi Yerneni shared some insights about the film's progress. He stated, "The film is progressing at a brisk pace and has come out very well. It is a period drama film that has some beautiful elements of love and romance. We are sure it is going to be a blockbuster hit."

Titled Fauji for now, the film promises to showcase Prabhas in a never-before-seen role. Set against a historical backdrop, it is expected to be an emotional rollercoaster with themes of love, war and sacrifice. The film also boasts a stellar supporting cast including veterans like Anupam Kher, Jaya Prada and Mithun Chakraborty.

Disha, on the other hand, was last seen in the Tamil action drama Kanguva alongside Suriya and Bobby Deol. Directed by Siva, the 2024 release earned her praise for her performance.

Up next, she'll be seen in the ensemble cast of Welcome to the Jungle, which stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt and more.