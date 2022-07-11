Disha Patani Is Busy Dreaming About Her Holiday In Spain. See Throwback

A picture from Disha Patani's Spain vacation. (courtesy: dishapatani)

Disha Patani, who is busy promoting her upcoming movieEk Villain Returns, has shared a throwback video from her Spain vacation. In the video, Disha Patani can be seen exploring new places and enjoying tasty delicacies. Disha, who is a fitness enthusiast, shared a glimpse of her workout session, inspiring her fans. Sharing the video, she dropped several emoticons in the caption. Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons. Check out the post below:

A month ago, Disha Patani jetted off to Spain on a solo trip to celebrate her 30th birthday. During her stay, she kept dropping images and videos on her Instagram stories. She dropped a stunning picture and captioned it as "good hair day". Check out the post below:

Disha Patani is an avid social media user and keeps dropping stunning pictures on her Instagram handle. Recently, she shared a beautiful photo f herself in a pink sequin saree. The image is from her Ek Villain Returns promotion diaries. Check out the post below:

Here's another look from her promotional diaries:

Disha Patani is promoting her upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham. Helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series, the film is slated to hit the theatres on July 29.

Apart from Ek Villain Returns, Disha Patani also has Karan Johar's Yodha, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna and Nag Ashwin's Project K, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.