Here's How 'Just Another Day' In Disha Patani's Life Looks Like

If there's one person in Bollywood who knows how to stay true to her fitness regime, it has to be Disha Patani. So, if you are feeling lazy and lacking the will to carry on with your daily exercises, Disha's latest Instagram post is for you. She shared a video from her gym, filling our day with a much-needed dose of motivation. In the clip, she could be seen working out at the gym. In the clip, we can see her doing many different exercises effortlessly under the guidance of her fitness trainers. For the caption, she wrote, "Just another day in the life."

Disha's fitness trainer Rajendra Dhole, who also featured in the video, commented, "Just another Sunday in my life," with a range of emojis.

Take a look:

This is certainly not the first time Disha Patani amazed us with her fitness regime. A few days ago, she shared another video from the gym where the diva could be seen pulling off an entire action sequence with some help from her trainer Raakesh Yadhav. In the clip, we could see Disha being teased as she enters the gym. She then takes on her trainer in a fight, where she shows off her flying kicks and punches. After the fight, Disha over Rakesh (who is seen playing a character) nonchalantly. She captioned the post, "Just another day at the gym.”

Fitness enthusiasts can always look up to Disha Patani for some inspiration. Besides her on-screen performances, the actress is best known for her perfectly toned figure and staying loyal to her rigorous workout routine. She once dropped a video on Instagram where we could see her lifting weights like an expert. Indeed, there's so much to learn from her.

Here's another time Disha Patani left us stunned with another choreographed video. She was seen fighting her trainer Raakesh Yadhav when he throws away her dog Bella's toy. As the caption, Disha stated, "Don't mess with Bella."

On the work front, Disha Patani has several films in her kitty — Dharma Productions' Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. She'll also be seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns, co-starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.