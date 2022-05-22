Disha Patani's 'Regular Day At The Gym' Looks Like This

A still from video. (courtesy: dishapatani)

Disha Patani is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. From parkour to intensive workouts, there is nothing Disha cannot do. And while at the gym, she also likes to have some fun and her new video is proof of this. In a clip shared on Instagram, Disha pulls off an entire action sequence at the gym with some help from her trainer Raakesh Yadhav. The video begins with Disha being teased as she enters the gym. She then takes on trainer Raakesh Yadhavi in a fight, where the actress shows off her flying kicks and punches. The fight ends with Raakesh's character accepting defeat and saying, “Mere laash ke upar se chali jayegi (She will walk over my dead body),” as Disha walks over him nonchalantly.

Sharing the video, Disha Patani wrote in the caption, “Just a regular day at the gym.”

Watch it here:

In another similarly choreographed video, Disha Patani is seen fighting her trainer Raakesh Yadhav when he tosses away Disha's dog Bella's toy. Sharing the video, Disha wrote, “Don't mess with Bella.” In the comments section, her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's mother, Ayesha Shroff said, “Woaaaaah.”

In one clip from the gym, Disha Patani is seen lifting weights like an expert. She let the impressive visuals do all the talking with only a penguin emoji in the caption.

Before that, Disha Patani shared an image of her in a swimsuit, showing off her toned abs. The actress skipped the caption section for this photo.

For Disha Patani a trip kick is no big feat and the actress pulled it off with ease in another video. In the caption, she said, “Triple kick,” with a chicklet emoji.

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen in Ek Villain Returns with John Abrahan, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. She will also be seen in Yodha with Raashii Khanna and Sidharth Malhotra.