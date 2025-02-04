<i>Dining With The Kapoors</i>: Kareena, Ranbir, Karisma, Neetu Singh Bond Over Food And Family

Netflix has announced a reality show featuring Bollywood's iconic Kapoor family. Titled Dining With The Kapoors, it promises candid conversations about their personal life experiences, familial relationships and love for cinema set against a backdrop of delicious meals.



Sharing a poster of the upcoming show on Instagram, Netflix wrote, “A seat at the table with one of the oldest and grandest Bollywood families. Watch The Kapoors engage in unfiltered conversations, unending gossip, and unbelievable life stories. Dining With The Kapoors is coming soon, only on Netflix.”

So, who all are part of Dining With The Kapoors? The OG Bollywood sisters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son Ranbir Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor are a part of the series as well.

Also joining the table are Aadar Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Rima Jain and Armaan Jain.



Additionally, the star-studded lineup includes Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, grandson Agastya Nanda, alongside Bharat Sahni, Zahan Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda, Jatin Prithviraj Kapoor, Namita Kapur, Manoj Jain, Pooja Desai, Neila Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, Kanchan Desai and Shaira Kapoor.



Armaan Jain, creator and showrunner of Dining With The Kapoors, shed light on the upcoming Netflix marvel. He said in a statement, “This film has been one of the most incredible and emotional experiences of my life.

"It's a dream I've carried since childhood, a chance to share my love for storytelling, food, and family with the world. It's my first time conceptualizing, producing, and show running and I couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity to bring it to life.”



He added, “Growing up in the Kapoor family, food and cinema weren't just passions they were the moments that brought us together.

"The real magic happens around the dinner table, where stories, laughter, and memories define who we are. This film is my way of honouring that legacy, celebrating the bonds that connect us, and sharing the warmth that food and family bring.”



Dining With The Kapoors is directed by Smriti Mundhra and produced by Aavashyak Media.