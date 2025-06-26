Diljit Dosanjh's <i>Sardaar Ji 3</i> With Hania Aamir To Release In Pakistan After Skipping India

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Sardaar Ji 3 may be skipping a theatrical release in India due to backlash towards the makers for casting Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in the film, but the movie is slated to hit cinema halls in Pakistan on the day of its international release.

What's Happening

According to an Instagram post shared by Pakistan-based movie theatre Cinegold Plex, Sardaar Ji 3 is set to be released in the country on Friday (June 27).

"The wait is over... Sardar Ji is back! Sardar Ji 3 hits the big screen on June 27 with double the comedy, drama, and desi madness! Ready for a full on Punjabi entertainer? Catch it first at Cinegold Plex. Book your tickets now!" read the post by Cinegold Plex.

The cinema hall shared the poster of Sardaar Ji 3, prominently featuring Hania Aamir.

Cinegold Plex, which has theatres in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi, also shared a reel of Hania Aamir featuring in the trailer of Sardaar Ji 3 on its Instagram Stories.

Audience Reaction To Sardaar Ji 3 Release In Pakistan After Skipping India Debut

One of the bewildered cinemagoers commented on Cinegold Plex's post about Sardaar Ji 3 and asked, "Is it releasing in Pakistan too??" To which a fellow fan responded with, "Yes".

On X too, there was some chatter around the film's Pakistan release.

"Hania Amir and Diljit next movie Sardar ji 3 is releasing in Pakistan, no one criticse. Move forward (sic)" wrote a social media user.

In A Nutshell

Punjabi singer-star Diljit Dosanjh is being criticised for sharing screen space with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3, a movie on which he also serves as a producer. The upcoming Punjabi movie is headed for an international release, skipping screenings in India in the wake of the diplomatic and military tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025.

Film bodies in India such as the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and All Indian Cine Workers Association decided to impose a ban on Diljit Dosanjh after the controversy broke.

Diljit Dosanjh also weighed in on the row in an interview, saying Sardaar Ji 3 was shot in February when the situation between the two countries was stable. The actor said it was clear to the makers that the film won't release in India following the Pahalgam attack.

There has been a ban on Pakistani artistes from working in India since the 2016 Uri attack. The calls of the boycott further strengthened after the 2019 Pulwama attack and recently, the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Also read | Pakistani Actor Hania Aamir Was Always Part Of Sardaar Ji 3. How Diljit Dosanjh And Team Kept It A Secret