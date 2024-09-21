Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh's Epic Reaction To Concert-Goer In Paris Who Threw His Phone At The Singer

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour will soon kickstart in India

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Diljit Dosanjh's Epic Reaction To Concert-Goer In Paris Who Threw His Phone At The Singer
Diljit Dosanjh at his Paris concert.
New Delhi:

Diljit Dosanjh is back on list of trends. The singer, who was in Paris for his concert earlier this week, was hit by an audience member with his phone. The video is going insanely viral on social media. The singer's reaction was everything. He smiled, picked up the phone, returned it and said, "Keep your phone safe, paji (brother)." That's not it, Diljit Dosanjh also gifted a jacket to the fan in the crowd. Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour will soon kickstart in India. It will begin at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26, which will be followed by concerts in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

Check out the video here:

Diljit Dosanjh became a global star after he performed twice at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California last year. He then collaborated with Sia for the music single Hass Hass, which was also a smash hit. Earlier this year, he attended Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show as a guest. Diljit also performed with Ed Sheeran in Mumbai this year.

The singer became a household name after he sang tracks like Proper Patola, Do You Know and Patiala Peg among others. He has also featured in several Punjabi films. His other big hits include Lover and Vibe. Diljit has also starred in Bollywood films like Phillauri, Soorma, Welcome To New York Arjun Patiala,Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhaari, The Crew, Good Newwz among others.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Diljit Dosanjh, Diljit Dosanjh Concerty, Diljit Dosanjh Paris
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
To Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Tributes From Mohanlal, Mammootty And Other Stars
Diljit Dosanjh's Epic Reaction To Concert-Goer In Paris Who Threw His Phone At The Singer
Just Rajinikanth Fulfilling Grandfather Duties In The Most LOL Way. See Daughter Soundarya's Post
Next Article
Just Rajinikanth Fulfilling Grandfather Duties In The Most LOL Way. See Daughter Soundarya's Post
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com