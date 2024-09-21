Diljit Dosanjh's Epic Reaction To Concert-Goer In Paris Who Threw His Phone At The Singer

Diljit Dosanjh is back on list of trends. The singer, who was in Paris for his concert earlier this week, was hit by an audience member with his phone. The video is going insanely viral on social media. The singer's reaction was everything. He smiled, picked up the phone, returned it and said, "Keep your phone safe, paji (brother)." That's not it, Diljit Dosanjh also gifted a jacket to the fan in the crowd. Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour will soon kickstart in India. It will begin at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26, which will be followed by concerts in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

Check out the video here:

Diljit Dosanjh became a global star after he performed twice at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California last year. He then collaborated with Sia for the music single Hass Hass, which was also a smash hit. Earlier this year, he attended Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show as a guest. Diljit also performed with Ed Sheeran in Mumbai this year.

The singer became a household name after he sang tracks like Proper Patola, Do You Know and Patiala Peg among others. He has also featured in several Punjabi films. His other big hits include Lover and Vibe. Diljit has also starred in Bollywood films like Phillauri, Soorma, Welcome To New York Arjun Patiala,Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhaari, The Crew, Good Newwz among others.