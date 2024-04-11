Diljit Dosanjh Says Ed Sheeran Rehearsed Singing In Punjabi Before Performing Lover At Mumbai Concert

Diljit Dosanjh shared this image. (courtesy: diljitdosanjh)

Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran performing together was the highlight of 2024. While promoting Amar Singh Chamkila, Diljit shared an interesting anecdote about his interaction with American singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran. In a conversation with stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi on Netflix India's YouTube channel, he recalled the efforts that went into convincing Ed Sheeran to sing in Punjabi.

Reflecting on the preparation for Ed Sheeran's Punjabi performance, Diljit Dosanjh said, “It wasn't my idea, he was very excited and he had rehearsed for two or three days. His band had made the song and sent it to us a week or 10 days in advance. Till the last minute, he felt that if he could not sing, I should carry on. I thought if he managed to sing in Punjabi it would be the first time in his life that it would happen.”

Diljit Dosanjh continued, “Nobody ever imagined Ed Sheeran would sing in Punjabi, so that was a big deal to me. On the stage too, I was just listening to him, I wanted him to sing more.”

For the unversed, Ed Sheeran's performance at a Mumbai concert on March 16 included a rendition of the song Lover alongside Diljit Dosanjh, surprising many fans with the unexpected crossover.

On the professional front, Diljit recently appeared in the film Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon. His next project, Amar Singh Chamkila, is set to release on April 12. He will be seen alongside Parineeti Chopra.