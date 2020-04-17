Diljit Dosanjh Reveals He Has A Special Nickname. It's This Veggie

Diljit Dosanjh shared this photo (courtesy diljitdosanjh)

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is keeping his fans amused during the lockdown with some cooking videos, followed by his ROFL commentary. The Udta Punjab actor earlier trended a great deal for his "Palak Paneer 2 Pyaza" post but more on that later. On Thursday, he hit the kitchen to prepare Masala Bhindi Diljit Dosanjh style and shared a step-by-step guide on his Instagram story that even impressed celebrated chef Sanjeev Kapoor. In between, Diljit let out a little piece of personal information that he has a special nickname. While preparing the Masala Bhindi, Diljit said: "Ek aur baat share karna chahunga... Jo mujhe bahut zyaada pyaar karte hai... mere ghar wale, wo mujhe Bhindi kehte hain. Lekin aap mujhe Bhindi nahi keh sakte kyun ki yeh thoda ajeeb sa naam hai (I would like to share one more thing... those who love me a lot... like my relatives... they call me 'Bhindi'. But you can't call me 'Bhindi' because it's a strange name)."

LOL. Diljit also shared this on his Instagram story, which says: "Mera ghar ka naam Bhindi hai (My nickname is Bhindi)."

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjhe got this response from the "Real Masterchef himself" and told Chef Sanjeev Kapoor that he will meet him once the lockdown is over.

OMG The REAL MASTER CHEF HIMSELF



Sir Meri Taraf Se Mummy ji Ko Baut Baut Pyar and GHUTT GHUTT Ke Hugian .. Aur SIR Aap Toh Guru Ji Oh Hum Log Toh Lockdown Chef Hain



REGARDS



P.S - Lockdown Ke Baad Mai Ashirwaad Lene Aunga https://t.co/OdFaXNZvcP — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 16, 2020

Earlier, Diljit had sent the Internet into a meltdown with his Palak Paneer 2 Pyaza post, which kind of looked like this. Major LOL. And he dared to write: "For recipes follow me."

Paalak Paneer 2 Pyaza



For More Recipes FOLLOW Me pic.twitter.com/TA4gHAZVMK — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 8, 2020

Diljit Dosanjh is best known for singing popular Punjabi numbers such as Do You Know, Proper Patola and 5 Taara. He made his Bollywood debut with Udta Punjab and also starred in Phillauri, Soorma and Good Newwz more recently.