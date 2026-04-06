Diljit Dosanjh Records New Song In AR Rahman's Composition For Imtiaz Ali Film

Diljit Dosanjh has recorded new songs composed by AR Rahman for Imtiaz Ali's next film, Main Vaapas Aaunga.

On Monday, the official Instagram handle of Team Dosanjh shared pictures from the recording studio.

In the first and third pictures, Diljit Dosanjh is seen recording the song. In another, Rahman monitors the singer on the screen while Imtiaz Ali looks on.

Sharing the pictures, the Instagram page wrote in the caption: "Kya kamaal hai... Mai Vaapas Aaunga – 12th June."

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

Featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari in the primary cast, the film promises a beautiful story of love and longing.

Main Vaapas Aaunga is slated to hit cinemas on June 12 this year.

In January, the makers announced the release date for the eagerly awaited film on social media with a post that read: "Imtiaz Ali's next, a charming story of love and longing, to release in cinemas on 12th June 2026. Applause Entertainment Presents, A Window Seat Films Production. Starring: Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah. Directed by Imtiaz Ali. Music by A.R. Rahman. Lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Produced by: Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, Mohit Choudhary."

Jointly backed by the production banners Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, and producer Mohit Choudhary, the project also brings back the legendary trio of Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, lyricist Irshad Kamil, and Imtiaz Ali.