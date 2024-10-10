Diljit Dosanjh Pays Tribute To Ratan Tata During His Germany Concert: "Felt Necessary To Take His Name Today Because..."

Diljit Dosanjh once again won the hearts of millions with his heartfelt tribute to Ratan Tata, who died last night at 86. Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently in Germany for his much-talked about Dil-Luminati Tour, stopped his concert mid-way and spoke at length about the visionary industrialist. The video was shared by a fan page dedicated to the singer. In the video, he can be heard saying in Punjabi, "You all know Ratan Tata. He died and this is my small tribute to him. I felt necessary to take his name today because all his life, he worked hard. Whatever I have heard and read of him, I never seen him speak anything wrong about anyone."

Diljit added, "He has always worked hard in his life, did good work and helped people. This is life, this is how one should be. If there is one thing we can learn from his life, it is that we should work hard, think positive, be helpful and live life to its fullest." Take a look:

Several celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan wrote tributes in memory of the visionary. Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati also shared posts for him. Sharing his personal connection with the legend, Kamal Haasan wrote on X, "Ratan Tata Ji was a personal hero of mine, someone I've tried to emulate throughout my life. A national treasure whose contributions in nation-building shall forever be etched in the story of modern India. His true richness lay not in material wealth but in his ethics, integrity, humility and patriotism. In the immediate aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, I met him while staying at the iconic Taj Hotel. In that moment of national crisis, the titan stood tall and became the embodiment of the Indian spirit, to rebuild and emerge stronger as a nation. My profound condolences to his family, friends, Tata Group and my fellow Indians."

With over 13 million followers on X and nearly 10 million on Instagram, Ratan Tata was the 'most followed entrepreneur' in India, according to the 360 ONE Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023. He died at a Mumbai hospital where he had been admitted since Monday.