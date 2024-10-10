Advertisement

Simi Grewal Remembers "Friend" Ratan Tata: "It's Too Hard To Bear Your Loss"

Ratan Tata once appeared on the chat show called Rendezvous with Simi Garewal

Simi Grewal shared this image. (courtesy: SimiGrewal)
New Delhi:

Simi Grewal, who shares a cordial relationship with Ratan Tata, mourned the industrialist's death on her X. Sharing a collage picture with Ratan Tata from his appearance on her show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, the actress wrote, "They say you have gone ..It's too hard to bear your loss..too hard.. Farewell my friend..#RatanTata." Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of one of India's biggest conglomerates, Tata Sons, died at 86 on Wednesday in Mumbai. Rata Tata had been in the intensive care at a Mumbai hospital since Monday.

Several celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan wrote tributes in memory of the visionary. Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati also shared posts for him. Sharing his personal connection with the legend, Kamal Haasan wrote on X, "Ratan Tata Ji was a personal hero of mine, someone I've tried to emulate throughout my life. A national treasure whose contributions in nation-building shall forever be etched in the story of modern India. His true richness lay not in material wealth but in his ethics, integrity, humility and patriotism. In the immediate aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, I met him while staying at the iconic Taj Hotel. In that moment of national crisis, the titan stood tall and became the embodiment of the Indian spirit, to rebuild and emerge stronger as a nation. My profound condolences to his family, friends, Tata Group and my fellow Indians." Take a look:

Salman Khan wrote on his X, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Ratan Tata." Take a look:

With over 13 million followers on X and nearly 10 million on Instagram, Ratan Tata was the 'most followed entrepreneur' in India, according to the 360 ONE Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023. Simi Grewal is known for her work in films like  Do Badan (1966), Saathi (1968), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Siddhartha (1972), Karz (1980) and Udeekaan (Punjabi film). She acted in the Bengali film Aranyer Din Ratri directed by Satyajit Ray. She also became the talk of the town with her celebrity chat show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com