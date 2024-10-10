To Ratan Tata, Tributes From Priyanka Chopra, Kamal Haasan, Anushka Sharma And Others

Tributes are pouring in for Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of one of India's biggest conglomerates, Tata Sons, who died at 86. Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Shraddha Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and others remembered the iconic industrialist, who carved a path of his own. Sharing a picture of Ratan Tata on her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Through your kindness, you touched the lives of millions. Your legacy of leadership and generosity will continue to inspire generations. Thank you for your unmatched passion and dedication for everything you did for our country. You have been inspiration to us all and will be greatly, missed, Sir."

Shraddha Kapoor wrote on her Instagram, "Sir Ratan Tata showed us that true success is measured by the lives we touch. Grateful for his inspiration, and for teaching us to lead with kindness. True legacies are built on what we leave behind... Thank you for everything, Sir." Take a look:

Anushka Sharma also remembered the legend. She wrote, "Deeply saddened by the tragic news of Shri Ratan Tata. He upheld the values of integrity, grace and dignity through everything he did and was truly an icon and Taj of India. RIP Sir, you have touched so many lives."

In memory of Ratan Tata, Kamal Haasan wrote on his X, "Ratan Tata Ji was a personal hero of mine, someone I've tried to emulate throughout my life. A national treasure whose contributions in nation-building shall forever be etched in the story of modern India. His true richness lay not in material wealth but in his ethics, integrity, humility and patriotism. In the immediate aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, I met him while staying at the iconic Taj Hotel. In that moment of national crisis, the titan stood tall and became the embodiment of the Indian spirit, to rebuild and emerge stronger as a nation. My profound condolences to his family, friends, Tata Group and my fellow Indians."

Jr NTR wrote, "A titan of industry, a heart of gold! Ratan Tata Ji's selfless philanthropy and visionary leadership have transformed countless lives. India owes him a debt of gratitude. May he rest in peace."

Ajay Devgn wrote on his X (formerly known as Twitter): "The world mourns the loss of a visionary. Ratan Tata's legacy will forever inspire generations. His contributions to India and beyond are immeasurable. We are deeply grateful. Rest in peace, Sir."

"Deeply saddened to know that Shri #RatanTata ji is no more. Condolences to the family and loved ones. Rest In Glory Sir," Riteish Deshmukh wrote for the legend.

Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "The greatest of them all... Just the greatest" and dropped a heart emoji.

Lara Bhupathi's message was, "Dear Sir..... you were a giant amongst men.....a shining beacon of light has gone out today........ #RestinPeace #RatanTata #RIP #OmShanti." Take a look:

Boman Irani wrote a heartfelt post for Ratan Tata. He wrote in his caption, "Contributions to our nation, ranging from industry, philanthropy, elegance, humanity and his angel like devotion to animals; Ratan Tata will remain, even in the afterlife as one of the finest citizens of modern India. Rest in eternal peace Ratansha." Take a look:

Ratan Tata became chairman of the $100 billion steel-to-software conglomerate in 1991 and ran the group founded by his great-grandfather more than a hundred years ago until 2012.

He founded telecommunications company Tata Teleservices in 1996 and took IT company Tata Consultancy Services public in 2004. In a role reversal in 2004, Tata Group, an Indian company, having acquired iconic British car brands - Jaguar and Land Rover - found itself cast as reverse colonialists. With over 13 million followers on X and nearly 10 million on Instagram, he was the 'most followed entrepreneur' in India, according to the 360 ONE Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023.