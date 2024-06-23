Diljit Dosanjh And Neeru Bajwa's Intense Cook-Off. Watch

Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa in a still from the video. (courtesy: diljitdosanjh)

Diljit Dosanjh, after making headlines on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, is back to promotional duties of his upcoming film Jatt & Juliet 3 alongside Neeru Bajwa. The singer-actor had an intense cook-off session with his co-star. They cooked omelettes together. Posting a video from the session together on Instagram, the actors captioned it, "Advance Booking Open Now. Jatt & Juliet 3 Doomna Jit Geya Ladies Always Win." An Instagram user commented on the video, "Chef Dosanjhanwala back in the kitchen." Another fan commented, "We need more cooking videos." A third comment read, "Your cooking is wonderful."

The duo checked into Ludhiana for the film's promotions and they did it in style. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Diljit Dosanjh became a global star after he performed twice at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California last year. He then collaborated with Sia for the music single Hass Hass, which was also a smash hit. Earlier this year. Diljit performed with Ed Sheeran in Mumbai.

The singer became a household name after he sang tracks like Proper Patola, Do You Know and Patiala Peg among others. He has also featured in several Punjabi films. His other big hits include Lover and Vibe. Diljit has also starred in Bollywood films like Phillauri, Soorma, Welcome To New York, Arjun Patiala, Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhaari, The Crew, Good Newwz among others.