Jimmy Fallon Invites Diljit Dosanjh On The Tonight Show (Again): 'You Crushed It, Everyone Was Dancing'

Diljit Dosanjh, who is known for his collaborations with international celebs, has struck gold again. After collaborating with Sia and Ed Sheeran, the singer recently added talk show host Jimmy Fallon to his impressive list. He lit up the stage of The Tonight Show as Jimmy Fallon's new guest. The singer shared a behind-the-scenes video on social media. In the video, the host is seen congratulating him after his electrifying performance. He also invited him again on the show.

Jimmy Fallon said, "You crushed it. It was fantastic, electric. Everyone was dancing. That was phenomenal." Diljit, showing gratitude with folded hands, thanked Jimmy Fallon for the opportunity. Captioning the video on Instagram, he wrote, "One love @jimmyfallon @fallontonight (sic)."

During his appearance, Diljit Dosanjh performed his hits Born To Shine and G.O.A.T, along with a line from his recent film Amar Singh Chamkila. Jimmy Fallon also excitedly announced Diljit's upcoming 'Dil-Lunimati' music tour across North America to the audience.

Jimmy Fallon introduced Diljit as 'the biggest Punjabi artist on the planet'. For his debut on The Tonight Show, Diljit sported a traditional Punjabi ensemble.

ICYMI: Diljit Dosanjh is the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella. On the work front, he has appeared in several films including Amar Singh Chamkila, Crew, Jodi, Good Newwz, Jatt and Juliet, Jatt and Juliet 2, Udta Punjab and Honsla Rakh among others.

His upcoming film Jatt and Juliet 3 is slated for theatrical release on June 27.