Dilip Kumar's Twitter Account To Be Closed With Saira Banu's Consent

A file photo of Dilip Kumar.(courtesy TheDilipKumar)

Highlights Dilip Kumar died in July this year

Dilip Kumar died at the age of 98 in Mumbai

"Thank you for your continuous love," Faisal Farooqui tweeted

Dilip Kumar's family friend Faisal Farooqui shared a tweet, in which he revealed that the late actor's Twitter account will be deactivated. He stated in his tweet that the decision has been taken with Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu's consent. He tweeted, "After much discussion and deliberation and with the consent of Saira Banu ji, I have decided to close this twitter account of beloved Dilip Kumar Saab. Thank you for your continuous love and support - Faisal Farooqui." Dilip Kumar died at the age of 98 in Mumbai in July this year. He was also admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital after he complained of breathlessness and he died there on July 7.

Read the tweet here:

After much discussion and deliberation and with the consent of Saira Banu ji, I hv decided to close this twitter account of beloved Dilip Kumar Saab. Thank you for your continuous love and support.

-Faisal Farooqui pic.twitter.com/NAabHe1DZu — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 15, 2021

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar were co-stars of films such as Sagina, Gopi, Bairaag and Duniya. The actress married Dilip Kumar in October 1966.

Dilip Kumar, in his six-decade long career, had starred in acclaimed classics such as Madhumati, Devdas, Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Shakti, Ganga Jamuna, Ram Aur Shyam and Naya Daur. Dilip Kumar was known for playing tragic heroes in films like Andaz, Baabul, Mela, Deedar and Jogan. He was last seen in 1998 film Qila.

Dilip Kumar was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, which he received in 2015. He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994. He was the first winner of the Filmfare Best Actor award - for 1956's Azaad. The legendary actor also received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement award in 1993.