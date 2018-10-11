Dilip Kumar Discharged From Hospital, 'Advised Complete Rest'

Dilip Kumar was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for recurring pneumonia

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: October 11, 2018 16:13 IST
Dilip Kumar will celebrate his 96th birthday in December this year (Courtesy TheDilipKumar)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Dilip Kumar was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night
  2. The actor was diagnosed with mild pneumonia in September
  3. Dilip Kumar has been in and out of the hospital for the past few years

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for recurring pneumonia, has been discharged, read a tweet posted by family friend Faisal Farooqui from the actor's Twitter account on Thursday. Faisal Farooqui, who usually keeps Dilip Kumar's fans updated about his health on social media in his absence, wrote: "Allah ka shukr hai Dilip Kumar saab hospital se discharge hogaye aur abhi ghar pohoch gaye hain. Doctors have advised complete rest isolation for few days to prevent infection. Thank you all for your prayers. More updates later." The 95-year-old actor was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night. This was his second visit to the hospital in about a month. In September, the actor was admitted to the hospital due to chest infection and breathlessness, was diagnosed with mild pneumonia.

 

 

On Tuesday, Faisal Farooqui tweeted on behalf of Dilip Kumar and wrote: "Lord be praised. Dilip Kumar saab is responding to treatment and doing much better . If all goes well, as per doctors, he may be discharged from the hospital tomorrow. (Thursday afternoon)."

 

 

Meanwhile, Faisal Farooqui, who had earlier urged fans of the veteran actor to share photos with Dilip Kumar on Twitter, retweeted few photos.

Last week in an interview to news agency PTI, Saira Banu rubbished the reports which claimed that Dilip Kumar is finding it difficult to recognise his wife and people close to him. "Who says that? I would not give that any cognizant at all. All is well, all is fine and nothing of this sort," the actress said.

Dilip Kumar is best-known for his roles in films such as Madhumati, Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Andaz and Ram Aur Shyam. Dilip Kumar married actress Saira Banu in 1966. They have featured together in films like Sagina Mahato, Chhoti Bahu and Duniya.

