Dil Maange More Of Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani's Shershaah Stories

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra at the event.

Highlights Kiara and Sidharth also played Rapid Fire

'Shershaah' released on August 12

The film showcases the story of Captain Vikram Batra

On the occasion of Independence Day, Shershaah stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, spent time with the men and women of the Border Security Force as a part of NDTV's special Jai Jawan segment. The stars paid tribute to the real-life heroes of Indian Armed Forces and talked about what went into the making of their film Shershaah, based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who died in the Kargil War and was honoured with the Param Vir Chakra posthumously. Sidharth Malhotra plays Captain Vikram Batra in the film, while Kiara Advani plays the role of Captain Vikram Batra's fiancee Dimple Cheema in the film (more on that later).

During the course of interview with NDTV, Sidharth Malhotra revealed that he was only 13 when the Kargil War took place (in 1999). Sharing his memories, he said, "I was 13 and I was in Delhi. I remember seeing snippets of the NDTV interview. It had snippets of Captain Vikram Batra talking about his mission and narrating this famous line in that interview - 'Ye Dil Maange More'." Sidharth added, "Today as an adult when I am seeing that in life very carefully and closely, I realise how I cannot fathom the thought process that Captain Vikram Batra must be going through."

Sidharth Malhotra, who portrays the role of the Kargil War hero also spoke about the adverse conditions in which he had to shoot for the project and he revealed that he lost his voice while shooting for the film in Kargil. "Kargil mountains don't have grass and trees to really stop the dust or wind or even take shade under," he said.

Sidharth Malhotra described portraying Captain Vikram Batra's life on screen as "surreal" and he added, "Truly an honour to wear Captain Vikram Batra's uniform on screen, on reel. It's very surreal that I was only 13 when the Kargil War happened."

Kiara Advani also talked about her share of experiences while filming Shershaah. Kiara, who plays the role of his fiancee Dimple Cheema, opened up about meeting Dimple Cheema in real life and said: "I salute her for her courage."

Bonus - a rapid fire round, where Kiara and Sidharth were asked to name their favourite co-stars. They took each other's names. When asked which director they would like to work with next, they said Vishnu Varadhan, who happens to be the director Shershaah. Another question was about which Khan in the film industry would they love to work with, to which Kiara replied: "Shah Rukh, Aamir and Salman Khan." Sidharth mentioned that he had assisted SRK during My Name Is Khan so he would really like to work with him someday. The actors also opened up about their favourite food, favourite city and more.

Shershaah, directed by Vishnu Varadhan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, released on August 12 on Prime Video.