<i>Dil Dhadakne Do</i>: Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor's Shout Out To The Film As It Completes A Decade

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Dil Dhadakne Do had released in theatres on June 5, 2015. Farhan Akhtar celebrated the 10th anniversary of his film today by sharing cherished moments from the journey.

He captioned the post, "Celebrating 10 years of laughter, love, and family ties. #10YearsOfDilDhadakneDo."

Marking a decade since the movie's release, director Zoya Akhtar took to social media to reflect on the laughter, love, and unforgettable memories that continue to resonate with fans and the cast alike.

Calling it the best crew, Zoya wrote, "Dil Dhadakne Do. Big love to the best crew and the most amazing cast. And a big thank you to that life changing experience. #10YearsofDilDhadakneDo."

The family comedy-drama film Dil Dhadakne Do, directed by Zoya Akhtar, starred Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and Farhan Akhtar, with a voice-over narration by Aamir Khan. In the 2015 comedy-drama, Farhan Akhtar played the role of Sunny Gill, the love interest of Ayesha, which was portrayed by Priyanka Chopra.

The film revolves around a dysfunctional family that invites their extended relatives and friends on a 10-day cruise to celebrate their parents' 30th wedding anniversary, leading to moments of conflict and eventual reconciliation.

Anil Kapoor, who portrayed Kamal Mehra, also took to Instagram to mark the film's milestone. In his post, he described the movie as one that only grows younger, making our hearts race louder with every viewing.

Sharing a string of pictures from the shoot of the film, the Animal actor wrote, “Can't believe it's been 10 years of Dil Dhadakne Do — a film that only gets younger while making our hearts beat louder every time. #10YearsOfDilDhadakneDo.”

Not many are aware that Zoya Akhtar originally envisioned the film as a family drama focusing on the bond between a brother and sister. Her aim was to portray a genuine sibling relationship, steering away from the exaggerated and unrealistic depictions often seen in Bollywood.

She later collaborated with her close friend and frequent partner Reema Kagti to develop the script, while Farhan Akhtar crafted the dialogues.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)