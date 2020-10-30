Dil Bechara Actress Sanjana Sanghi's Major Fan Moment - An Appreciation Note From The Fault In Our Stars Author John Green

Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara. (Image courtesy: sanjanasanghi96)

Highlights Sanjana shared a screenshot of John Green's message on Thursday

She shared that she saw the message 3 months after it was sent

"Could not resist sharing this moment with you all,' she wrote

It's a major fan moment for Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi. She received an appreciation note from author John Green, on whose book - The Fault In Our Stars - the 2020 film is based. Dil Bechara, which also stars late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role, is a Hindi adaptation of John Green's The Fault In Our Stars. The author, after watching the film, sent a message to Sanjana Sanghi the day after, in which he was all praise for her. Dil Bechara was released on July 24. In his note, John Green also wrote about Sushant Sigh Rajput's death. Sharing the screenshot of the author's message, Sanjana Sanghi expressed her excitement, as well as happiness with a long note on Instagram. She also shared that she saw the "beautiful message" 3 months after it was sent.

The message from John Green read: "Hey, Sanjana. John Green here, author of The Fault in Our Stars. I saw the Dil Bechara film today and really enjoyed it. I thought your performance was magnificent--full of humor and heart and deep wells of emotion. Thank you for giving such wonderful life to Kizie, and in doing so, giving new life to Hazel Grace Lancaster. I can only imagine how difficult this whole process has been with the tragic loss of your co-star. I just wanted to say thank you for helping bring the film to life. I wish you all the best with what I hope is a very bright future."

Sharing the message, Sanjana Sanghi, who was seen in Hazel Grace's shoes in the film, wrote: "IT'S JOHN GREEN HIMSELF! Could not resist sharing this moment with you all. And cannot be more annoyed with myself for missing this beautiful message for over 3 months. Thank you for these unfathomable words, John. I will simply never be able to articulate what this means to me. It takes away so much heartache and pain. Thank you for giving us the most broken but beautiful world of The Fault In Our Stars, for watching our labour of love the very day it released, for embracing Kizie (Sanjana's character), she has both given and taken away so much from me. For giving us Hazel Grace Lancaster."

"It fills my heart up to know you felt I even came close to doing justice to the depths of her emotional journey. Indebted to you, forever. A forever fan. TFIOS all the way," she added.

In Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi plays the role of a cancer patient named Kizie, whose life takes a new turn after she meets another cancer survivor Manny (Sushant Singh Rajput).

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara marked Sushant Singh Rajput's last film. The actor was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14.