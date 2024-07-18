Esha Gupta, The Only Bollywood Celebrity, Invited To UEFA Euro 2024 Final

Image Instagrammed by Esha Gupta. (courtesy: EshaGupta)

The Euro 2024 Final saw a thrilling face-off between Spain and England on July 15. Spain struck late in a nail-biting game to lift the title for the record 4th time. After the final whistle, the scoreline read 2-1. Wondering, why are we talking about the match today. Courtesy: Esha Gupta. Did you know she was the only Bollywood celebrity invited to the UEFA Euro 2024 Finals in Berlin's Olympiastadion? This is not a drill. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Esha said, “It was great. I'm glad that they invited all the people who follow the sport or are amazing athletes in their own field. They called me in the capacity of a Bollywood actor but someone who knows the sport, which makes it even better as I was surrounded by all the fans and the emotions were high.”

Esha Gupta also shared her experience of meeting football legend Sami Khedira. “I met Sami Khedira, one of the legends in football, a great person. We also met Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, he's one of the World champions in Ski, absolutely amazing he is. We all exchanged great stories and heard about each other experiences. They were really nice and humble guys,” she noted.

Speaking about the popularity of Bollywood, Esha Gupta said, “Firstly, the fact that the world recognises our film industry is commendable. Secondly, I'm honoured they invited me and I was representing the industry as someone who knows the game, not just as a celebrity. Which is a good representation and we get the respect.”

Esh Gupta also collaborated with the boy band Elevator Boys during the 2024 Euro Final. In a video shared on Instagram, the actress and the members of the boy band are seen having a great time.

In the same interview, Esha Gupta opened up about the collaboration with Elevator Boys. She said, “I was glad I met them as my niece was the happiest because she is their fan. They are all such nice sweet boys and talented. We were all together and they asked me for a TikTok. They are Germans and unfortunately, Germany wasn't in the finals, but they were supporting Spain with me.”

Esha Gupta, who has a keen interest in the sport, also spoke about the Spain vs England Euro 2024 final. Calling Spain her second home, Esha said, “Spain has been the favourite of everyone this year as they played really well. Also, it's my second home. The emotions were very high.” She vividly recalls the intense atmosphere, “Imagine being the few wearing the red while everyone is in white. I think the England fans were ready to just fight. The amount of police that entered the stadium when England also scored and we were 1-1 was crazy. I've never seen that in my life and I don't even remember the amount of football matches I've attended in my life but this was insane experience,” adding, “I, of course, cried and yelled. My voice is gone.”

Esha Gupta added, “I truly love sports. Athletes are real stars to me. The kind of dedication, mental and physical strength you need is truly extraordinary and it inspires me.”