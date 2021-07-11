Did Someone Say Beach? Here's A Stunning Throwback Pic Of Disha Patani

Disha Patani shared this picture.(Image courtesy: dishapatani)

Disha Patani just made our Sunday even better with her yet another stunning throwback pic from her favourite travel destination - the beach (no points for guessing). Disha Patani has been a beach baby since the beginning of time, and she is now burning up Instagram with her new entry and how. The throwback picture that Disha shared on Instagram, features her looking as gorgeous as ever in a stunning leopard print bikini. The 29-year-old actress can be seen posing lying down on the beach. The backdrop of the picture is perfect with a cloudy sky and ocean waves. Keeping the caption of the post simple, Disha just added a sun emoji.

Disha's new entry sent the Internet into a tizzy instantly and prompted scores of comments from her fans. Disha's rumoured boyfriend, actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff commented on the actress' post. Krishna Shroff dropped several hot face emojis in the comments section of the post.

Check out Disha Patani's aforementioned post here:

As Disha Patani's Instagram feed is full of pictures from the beach, it is safe to say that beaches are Disha's most favourite travel destination. The actress often treats her fans to new and old pictures from her beach vacations.

Here are some more pictures of Disha Patani from the beach :

In terms of work, Disha Patani was last seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, co-starring Salman Khan. The film marked Disha's second collaboration with Salman Khan after Bharat. The actress will next be seen in Ek Villain Returns, co-starring Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham.