Did Kalki Koechlin Make It Instagram Official With Guy Hershberg?

Kalki Koechlin shared this picture. (Image courtesy: kalkikanmani)

Sacred Games 2 actress Kalki Koechlin occupied top spot on the list of trends on Wednesday, courtesy her recent Instagram post featuring her rumoured boyfriend Guy Hershberg. Going by the post, it appears that the 35-year-old actress, who is divorced from filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, has revealed her relationship status with the Israeli composer on Instagram. In the viral picture, Guy Hershberg can be seen kissing Kalki Koechlin. The Dev D actress' sweet caption along with the picture is winning hearts on the Internet, which read: "It's always a Sunday when I'm with my favourite caveman." Reacting to the picture, Guy Hershberg called Kalki Koechlin his "cutie" and wrote: "You just put such a big silly smile on my face my cutie."

To this, Kalki replied: "The photographic evidence for big silly smiles is certainly on my side Bug."Aww. Take a look:

A screenshot of Guy Hershberg's comment on Kalki's post.

Kalki Koechlin's friends from the industry such as Tilottama Shome, Richa Chaddha and Shobhita dropped several heart emojis in the comments section.

Kalki Koechlin frequently shares pictures with Guy Hershberg. On August 10, she shared a picture of them enjoying sushi together.

And, here are her other posts, which feature Guy Hershberg:

After dating for two years, Kalki Koechlin married Anurag Kashyap in 2011. However, they later divorced in the year 2015. Anurag Kashyap gave Kalki her big break with Dev D in 2009 and it wouldn't be wrong to say that the two of them still share a cordial relationship with each other. Kalki and Anurag have recently worked together in Sacred Games 2.

Earlier, in an interview with mid-day, Kalki had revealed that she "associated with her character" in web-series Made In Heaven because she too needed therapy after her divorce from Anurag. "The character is complex and vulnerable. I may not relate to the elite background that she belongs to, but, in terms of her emotional baggage, I could associate with her. I have been through a divorce, and also needed therapy," she told mid-day. In Made In Heaven, Kalki played the role of Faiza Naqvi, who needed therapy sessions as she was romantically involved with her best friend Tara's husband Adil. Sobhita Dhulipala played the role of Tara while Jim Sarbh played Adil in the web-series.

Last year, in an interview published in Feminist Rani, written by Shaili Chopra and Meghna Pant, the actress said that the "biggest problem" with marriage, especially for a woman, is the idea of "ownership" and added: "Once I got married, I was only invited to the things that Anurag was invited to. People would say, 'Call Anurag's wife'. They wouldn't say, 'call Kalki' or 'call Kalki's husband'."

Kalki Koechlin was last seen in Netflix's Sacred Games 2. She has also worked in films such as Gully Boy, Zindagi Milegi Na Dubara, Shaitan and Shanghai.

