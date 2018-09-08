Trending Pics Of Ex-Couple Kalki Koechlin And Anurag Kashyap From Manmarziyaan Screening

Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap at Manmarziyaan screening in Mumbai

Actress Kalki Koechlin was one of the special guests of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap at Manmarziyaan screening, which was hosted on Friday night in Mumbai. The ex-couple cheerfully posed together for the paparazzi outside the venue and shared a warm hug. Kalki Koechlin, 34, and Anurag Kashyap, 45, married in 2011 and divorced in 2015. For the screening, Kalki opted for a monochrome sari and looked radiant with her smile. Their pictures are all over the Internet and found one of the top spots on Saturday's trends list. Manmarziyaan, directed by Anurag Kashyap, stars Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

Take a look at Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap's pictures here.

Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap first met on the sets of Dev D, the actresses' debut Bollywood film. Dev D, which released in 2009, was directed by Anurag Kashyap. In 2013, after two years of marriage, they had announced their separation.

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah also cheered for her dad at the screening. Aaliyah was casually dressed in a light pink top and denims. She is Anurag Kashyap's daughter with first wife Aarti Bajaj. The couple divorced in 2009.

Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi, Vineet Kumar Singh also attended Manmarziyaan screening. The lead stars of the film are currently busy promoting it in multiple cities.

Huma Qureshi also posted her review of Manmarziyaan. "Can someone (re)introduce me to bad boy with endearing smile Vicky Kaushal. Abhishek Bachchan is the guy every woman needs but not one everyone deserves and Taapsee is such a patakka. Manmarziyaan was seen last night," she wrote.

Manmarziyaan releases next Friday.