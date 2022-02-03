Did Ishaan Khatter Make It Instagram-Official With Ananya Panday? See His Comment On Her Post

Ananya Panday shared latest photos (Courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ishaan Khatter can't keep calm looking at rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday's latest photos and commented, "Geeeeeez. Hi stunner :)." Amid the promotions of Gehraiyaan, Ananya Panday has shared stunning photos on social media. On Wednesday, for the promotions of Gehraiyaan, Ananya opted a denim-on-denim look. She paired her button-down denim jeans with a matching denim bralette and jacket. She styled her hair in soft curls and opted for golden hoops and rings to complete her look. To add colour to her look, she selected animal print heels. Ananya Panday captioned the photos as "blue jean baby #GehraiyaanOnPrime Feb 11th." Ananya's photos are going viral and everyone is praising her. Ananya's BFF Suhana Khan wrote, "Wowww." Mrunal Thakur left fire emoji in the comment section. "Loving this look," commented Farah Khan.

Check out Ananya Panday's latest photos:

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter had met while shooting for Khaali Peeli and dating rumours started soon after. From commenting on each other's social media posts to vacationing together, Ishaan and Ananya are leaving fans curious about their relationship status. A few days back, Manish Malhotra had hosted a party and Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter had attended it together. After Deepika Padukone's 2021 birthday bash, Ishaan and Ananya had left the venue hand-in-hand.

That's not all, they also don't miss out on giving each other photo credit. They had welcomed New Year 2021 in the Maldives and Ishaan Khatter had shared a montage. More than the montage, it was his caption that had grabbed eyeballs. He had captioned the video as "Cut a montage from my first proper 'holiday'. Shot, graded and edited on iPhone 12pro by me (with some help muse and additional videography: Ananya Panday)."

Here's the montage:

When Ananya Panday was quizzed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Aryan Khan drugs case, Ishaan Khatter had visited her at her house with flowers.

On the professional front, Ananya Panday is all set for Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. The film will stream online on February 11 and also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhariya Karwa in key roles. It is based on the concept of modern-day romance and infidelity. The film is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Jouska Films. After Gehraiyaan, Ananya Panday has Karan Johar's Liger opposite Vijay Devarakonda. The film will mark Ananya's South debut.