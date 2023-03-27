Dia Mirza Shares Gratitude Note For Bheed: 'Did This Movie For Our Children'

Dia Mirza shared this picture. (courtesy: diamirzaofficial)

Dia Mirza, who plays a pivotal role in Anubhav Sinha's latest project Bheed, has shared a note thanking fans for their response to the film. Bheed, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, and Pankaj Kapur among others, is based on the Covid-induced lockdown and the migration that followed in parts of the country. Attached to Dia's special note is an image of her with her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. The happy pic has both mother and son smiling for the camera. In her caption, Dia said that she did the movie “for our children”. The actress wrote, “I am so grateful for all the kind words coming our way for #Bheed. Thank you so much! I did this movie for our children. So, they can watch it someday and learn the power of empathy.”

Thanking her director, Dia Mirza said, “Thank you, Anubhav Sinha, hazaar baar, thank you for making me a part of this story." She added, “For all the new Mamma's out there, finding it hard to get back to work, know this - we are better parents when we choose to do all that gives us joy. Our children will learn to appreciate and respect that we go to work too.” Pallavi Sharda replied to the post by saying, “Cutie [heart emojis].”

A few days ago, Dia Mirza shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes images from the sets of the film. In the images, she is seen with director Anubhav Sinha, and Bhumi Pednekar. In her caption, she said: "Bheed woh aaina hain jo humko apne wajood se milata hain. Ummeed hain sab apne wajood se milne aaenge. Thank you Anubhav Sinha for your VOICE. May it be seen, heard, and felt. Saumya Tiwari and Sonali you both are gems! More power to you both. Thank you, Mukesh Chhabra, for believing in me and entrusting me with this part.”

NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee wrote about Bheed: “The film expresses the agony of the voiceless and exudes compassion and empathy for people condemned to languish on the margins of a society that does not care enough. It uses the fallout of a sudden lockdown to ruminate on the privileges we take for granted and the inequities we choose to ignore…The actors merge with the film's physical space to absolute perfection and achieve phenomenal emotional depth. Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Kapur deliver outstanding performances that enhance the impact of the film. The other cast members - notably Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, and Aditya Srivastava - are no less effective.”

Dia Mirza was last seen in Wild Dog with Nagarjuna.