Dia Mirza Shares An Adorable Pic With Son Avyaan Azaad From Goa

Dia Mirza shared this picture. (courtesy: diamirzaofficial)

Dia Mirza shared an adorable picture with her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi on Instagram. The actress, who is with her family in Goa, shared a happy moment with Avyaan and dropped a bunch of emoticons about nature along with a lion emoji and an infinity emoticon. In the post, Dia is wearing a dress and holding her son against a picturesque view of the sea in the background. Many fans dropped red heart emojis in the comment section, while one commented: "Gorgeous mom and baby boy."

Take a look at Dia Mirza's post below:

Dia often shares pictures and videos of her son on Instagram. Last week, shared a clip of Avyaan saying "Mama" for the first time. Take a look at it below:



Earlier, she posted another adorable moment of the little one and wrote: "Our little master has been busy acquiring new skills. So happy to be back home."



Dia and husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their child Avyaan last year. He was in NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) for a few weeks before he came home. Dia, in an Instagram post, in May 2021, wrote: "A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section."

Dia was earlier married to Sahil Sangha. Vaibhav has a daughter Samaira from his first wife.

Meanwhile, Dia was seen last in Wild Dog. She will star in a road trip movie, titled Dhak Dhak.