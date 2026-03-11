<i>Dhurandhar's FA9LA</i> Rapper Flipperachi Cancels India Shows Due To Middle East Conflict

Fans in India waiting to see rapper Flipperachi perform live will have to wait a little longer. He will not be performing at the UN40 festival scheduled for March 14 and 15.

The organisers confirmed that the rapper will miss the event because of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has disrupted his travel plans.

In an official statement, the organisers said, "In light of the current situation in the Middle East and Bahrain, Flipperachi will not be able to perform at UN40 this weekend. While we were excited to have him on the lineup, the circumstances make it difficult for him to travel at this time. We continue to look forward to an amazing weekend of performances and unforgettable moments at UN40."

The update was shared on Instagram by Saregama India, which is associated with the event. Along with the post, the organisers wrote in the caption, "Unfortunately, @flipperachay will not be able to perform at UN40 this weekend due to the current situation in the Middle East. We'll miss him on the lineup, but the UN40 weekend is still packed with incredible performances and experiences. See you there."

The rapper was also scheduled to perform in Mumbai on March 13 at Phoenix Marketcity. However, the event is currently shown as cancelled on the District app.

Despite his absence, the UN40 festival in Bengaluru will still go ahead with several popular artists on its lineup. The two-day music event will feature performances by Himesh Reshammiya, Talwiinder, Aditya Rikhari, and Shalmali Kholgade.

Flipperachi has been gaining attention in India after his song FA9LA, featured in Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's film Dhurandhar, went viral on social media.

Now, the sequel to the film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will hit the big screens on March 19.

