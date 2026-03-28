<i>Dhurandhar</i> References In Viral Accounts Question Paper Leave Internet Amused: "Peak Detailing By Aditya Dhar"

The buzz around Dhurandhar 2 is no longer limited to theatres or social media timelines, it has now made its way into classrooms.

What's Happening

A viral post showing what appears to be an accounts examination paper inspired by the film has caught the attention of Internet users.

The post, widely circulated across platforms, carried the caption, "Dhurandhar itni viral hai, Accounts wale sir bhi fan nikle, (Dhurandhar is so viral, Accounts sir is also a fan now)".

The image of the question paper features several references linked to the film's characters.

The questions in the paper included names such as Hamza Ali Mazari (played by Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar movies), Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna), Uzair Baloch (Danish Pandor), Ajay Sanyal (R Madhavan), Jameel Jamali (Rakesh Bedi) and Aalam (Gaurav Gera), weaving the film's narrative elements into accounting questions.

The Internet Reacts

The post also triggered a wave of reactions online. One user wrote, "Final result...Bachha he tu mera." Another commented, "The best kind of teacher...finds a way to make the subject interesting." A third user noted, "Rehman dakait died on 5 December 2025, peak detailing by Aditya Dhar," while another added, "SP Aslam retired to God peak detailing."

Background

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh alongside R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Akshaye Khanna.

Released on March 19, the film has performed strongly at the box office. According to Sacnilk, it crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark worldwide within its first week.