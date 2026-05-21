<i>Queen Of Tears</i> Actor Kim Soo-Hyun Falsely Accused Of Dating Kim Sae-Ron As A Minor: Report

A police investigation has reportedly found that allegations against South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun - claiming he dated late actress Kim Sae-ron while she was a minor - were based on manipulated evidence, according to The Korea Herald.

According to the local media outlet JoongAng Ilbo, police documents from Seoul's Gangnam Police Station revealed that the accusations made by YouTube channel HoverLab, also known as Garo Sero Institute, included altered KakaoTalk messages and an AI-generated voice recording.

Investigators concluded that Kim Se-ui, who runs the channel, knowingly spread false claims about Kim Soo-hyun for financial gain, including YouTube revenue. Police stated that the suspect "was well aware that actor Kim Soo-hyun had not dated the deceased while she was a minor," but still shared the allegations with the intention of damaging the actor's reputation.

Police Say Evidence Was Manipulated

According to the police documents cited by The Korea Herald, investigators found that KakaoTalk screenshots released by HoverLab in March last year had been tampered with.

Police said Kim Se-ui received 11 screenshots from Kim Sae-ron's bereaved family and altered seven parts of the images, including changing the conversation partner's name to "Kim Soo-hyun."

The report added that the edited screenshots were then made public to falsely suggest they showed private conversations between the two actors, even though the original identity of the other person in the chats was unclear.

Investigators also reportedly found that an audio recording, said to feature Kim Sae-ron and released by the channel in May last year, had been created using artificial intelligence.

Arrest Warrant For Kim Se-ui

Following the police probe, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office requested an arrest warrant for Kim Se-ui on Tuesday. A court hearing is scheduled for May 26.

Kim Se-ui has denied any wrongdoing.

The controversy began after Kim Sae-ron's family, through HoverLab, alleged that she and Kim Soo-hyun began dating in 2016, when she was 15. Kim Soo-hyun's representatives denied the claim, maintaining that the pair were only in a relationship between summer 2019 and autumn 2020, after she had reached adulthood.

Kim Sae-ron died by suicide in February 2025.

Kim Soo-hyun, best known internationally for Queen of Tears, filed defamation complaints against HoverLab and Kim Sae-ron's family in March last year.

The actor, once considered one of South Korea's biggest and highest-paid stars, reportedly lost endorsement deals and acting opportunities after the allegations surfaced. He also addressed the claims during an emotional press conference last year, where he denied them and broke down in tears.

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