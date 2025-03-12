Kim Soo-Hyun’s Instagram Post On Kim Sae-Ron’s Death Day Sparks Controversy

The controversy surrounding Kim Soo-hyun's alleged relationship with late actress Kim Sae-ron has taken a new turn. Amid Kim Sae-ron's family blaming Kim Soo-hyun for her death, social media users have dug up fresh information on the matter.

Kim Sae-ron fans have unarchived an Instagram post by Kim Soo-hyun. The actor uploaded the snap from his birthday bash on February 16. Coincidentally, the day collided with Kim Sae-ron's death.

The picture in question was a thank you note by Kim Soo-hyun. He expressed gratitude to fans for showering him with a multitude of gifts and flowers on his special day. The venue was decorated with balloons as well.

A fan page shared the photo on X (formerly Twitter).

On Monday (March 10), a video on the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute showed Kim Sae-ron's aunt making serious allegations against Kim Soo-hyun. She claimed that the actor was in a 6-year relationship with Kim Sae-ron. She was reportedly 15 at that time.

Additionally, Kim Sae-ron's aunt revealed that Kim Soo-hyun started acting distant from her following Kim Sae-ron's DUI case in 2022. Further, she accused Kim Soo-hyun's agency Gold Medalist of causing financial struggles on Kim Sae-ron, leading to her tragic death.

YouTuber Garo Sero blamed boyband BTS for promising to take legal action on the matter but failing to act upon it.

He said, “Does Kim Soo-hyun not know who Kim Se-ui is? Legal action? BTS also said they would take legal action in the past. How did that turn out? They all ended up enlisting in the military.”

Gold Medalist, however, denied all the allegations.

A part of their statement read, “The claims made by Garosero Research Institute regarding Kim Soo-hyun on YouTube today are completely false. These accusations, along with numerous other malicious claims against our company and Kim Soo-hyun, are entirely false, and we cannot overlook them.”

Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her home in Seoul. She was 24. Kim is credited to popular K-dramas like Listen to My Heart, The Queen's Classroom and Hi! School-Love On.