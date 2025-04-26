<i>Dhurandhar</i>: Ranveer Singh To Head To This Destination For The Last Schedule Of Filming

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Ranveer Singh's last film as lead was "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani." He appeared in a cameo in "Singham Again" directed by Rohit Shetty. Ranveer has completed filming the Mumbai schedule for "Dhurandhar."

Ranveer Singh's last film as the male lead was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, alongside Alia Bhatt. The film was released in 2023. Ranveer was also seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again in a cameo role.

The actor has been busy shooting for Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. A report by India Today now suggests that Ranveer has wrapped up his Mumbai schedule in Madh Island. He is now heading to Amritsar for the final leg of filming.

A source was quoted as saying that the Madh Island schedule went smoothly. Many crucial scenes and sequences were shot, which would play a key role in the film's central plot.

The source was quoted, "The team is excited about shooting there. It'll bring a whole new energy and texture to the film."

Dhurandhar will also have Sanjay Dutt, Yami Gautam, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in key roles. Earlier Pinkvilla had also dropped a few hints on the interesting dynamic that will be witnessed between Ranveer and Akshaye's characters in the film.

The source said, "Akshaye is impressed with the writing of Dhar's next and has come on board the film."

The source concluded, "It's a tale inspired by true events, and will feature Ranveer as one of the most important agents in the history of R&AW. Ranveer Singh is one of the finest actors in the present times and is excited to step into the world of this action thriller."

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also welcomed their baby girl Dua Padukone on September 8, 2024.