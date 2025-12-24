<i>Dhurandhar</i> Actor Naveen Kaushik Reveals Why Pakistanis Are Loving The Film: "<i>Humne</i> Muslims <i>Ko Gaali Nahi Di</i>"

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has been unstoppable at the box office. Led by Ranveer Singh, the film's plot revolves around gangs of Karachi's Lyari Town. The film has been watched in Pakistan, and social media has been abuzz with reactions. Now, Naveen Kaushik, who played the character of Donga in the film, has opened up about why it seems to have had an impact on the audience in Pakistan.

What's Happening

In conversation with Live Hindustan, Naveen Kaushik spoke about how he has noticed that the reactions coming in from Pakistan deeply reflect how people of that country realise that the film does not disrespect them.

He said, "Maine ek cheez notice kari hai ki wahan se jo comments aa rahe hain... unhone ye notice kiya hai ki film mein humne wahan ki logon ko gaali nahi di hai, humne unko criticise nahi kiya hai. Humne Muslim community ko koi gaali nahi di hai. Koshish yahi rahi hai ki uss system mein jo corrupt log hain, ya jo agents hain jo poore mahaul ka misuse kiya aur aisi situations create kari jahan India pe attack ho rahe hain... humne unko highlight karne ki koshish kari hai. (I have noticed in the comments that the Pakistani audience has realised that the film has never talked ill about them, never criticised them. We have not abused the Muslim community. We have tried to highlight those corrupt people who have taken advantage of the situation and manufactured such attacks on India.)"

He added, "Toh woh cheez wahan ke log bhi yahi recognise kar rahe hain ki, 'Haan, ye log humare desh ka bhi bhatta bitha rahe hain.' (This is what the Pakistani audience has recognised: yes, these are the people who have caused the trouble.)"

"Toh log usse relate kar paa rahe hain ki hum bhi kehna chahte the, hum bhi chahte the ki aise logon ke upar sawal uthe. Unko koi target karein na ki woh ki ek insaan ke liye poora desh kharab hai, woh kehna galat hoga. Isliye film ko dekh kar pyaar bhej rahe hain, which is nice," concluded the actor. (They have related to the fact that these people must be questioned. They must be targeted... not the entire country, which would not serve the purpose. That is why the film has received so much love.)"

About Dhurandhar

Besides Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in important roles.

Dhurandhar has emerged as a blockbuster, earning over Rs 600 crore in India. The film opened strongly with Rs 103 crore in its first weekend (Rs 28 crore on Friday, Rs 32 crore on Saturday, and Rs 43 crore on Sunday) and maintained momentum through weekdays, ending week one at Rs 207.25 crore.

The second weekend saw a surge, while weekdays stayed solid. By the third weekend, collections reached Rs 555.75 crore. The film continues its record-breaking run as 2025's biggest hit. After 19 days, the film's total collection stands at Rs 619.3 crore nett in India, as reported by Jio Studios.

Dhurandhar 2 Update

During the post-credit scene of Dhurandhar, the makers revealed that the sequel will release on March 19, 2026. Taran Adarsh shared that Dhurandhar 2 will hit screens in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.