<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Total Collection Till March 31: Ranveer Singh Film Is At Rs 1392 Crore And Counting

Ranveer Singh's juggernaut Dhurandhar 2 saw a massive drop in its earnings on Monday. However, the film has already shot past Rs 1392.23 crore mark (gross) worldwide after 12 days.

Breaking Down The Numbers

Overseas, the film collected ₹8.00 crore on Day 12, taking its total overseas gross to ₹350.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹1,392.23 crore, as per Sacnilk.

In the domestic market, the total India gross collections stand at ₹1,042.23 crore and total India net collections at ₹872.17 crore so far.

Making the most of the extended weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge started its box office journey with ₹102.55 crore on March 19.

Throughout the last week, collections ranged between ₹40 crore and ₹60 crore before stepping into the weekend.

From paid previews on March 18, the film minted ₹43 crore.

Historic Run In Australia, UK

Sacnilk reported, in Australia, the film has already emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of all time, collecting A$6.37M in just 11 days.

It has comfortably crossed the lifetime numbers of films like Pathaan, Jawan, and Animal, and has done so in record time. The film also became the first ever Indian title to breach the A$6M mark within just 10 days, highlighting its extraordinary pace and strong trend.

Dhurandhar 2 has already entered the prestigious 3 million pound club within just 10 days, becoming the first 18+ rated Indian film to achieve this milestone in the UK.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

NDTV wrote in its review: "Dhurandhar 2 must be watched for all the answers you are seeking from the first film and for Ranveer Singh."

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this instalment.