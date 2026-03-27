<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Total Collection Till March 27: Ranveer Singh Film Is At Rs 1,067 Crore And Counting

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 is on a record-breaking spree. After eight days, the global collection of the film stands at Rs 1,067.24 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On day 8, the film has earned Rs 12.08 crore, taking the total overseas gross Rs 274 crore.

This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,079.32 crore, per Sacnilk.

On Thursday, the film minted Rs 49.70 crore in the domestic market.

Making the most of the extended weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge started its box office journey with ₹102.55 crore on March 19.

The numbers were consolidated by ₹80.72 crore on March 20 and ₹113 crore on March 21.

On March 22, the film was allotted 21,633 shows in India and made ₹114.85 crore.

On March 23 - the first Monday since the film's release - numbers dropped to precisely ₹65 crore.

On March 24, the film registered a further drop to precisely ₹56.55 crore.

Pushpa 2 Or Dhurandhar 2 - Who's Leading Ahead?

Dhurandhar 2 has entered the ₹1,000 crore club (gross) worldwide within seven days - a feat that Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 (2024) also achieved in recent time.

But Dhurandhar 2 is leading the race, as it beat Pushpa 2's ₹425 crore Hindi net first-week collection. In week one, Dhurandhar 2 (Hindi) amassed Rs 546.04 crore (net).

The film's performance in mass circuits, coupled with strong urban occupancy, has created a perfect storm at the ticket windows, reported Sacnilk.

About Dhurandhar 2

NDTV wrote in its review of the film: "Dhurandhar 2 must be watched for all the answers you are seeking from the first film and for Ranveer Singh."

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this instalment.