<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Total Collection Till March 23: Rs 454.12 Crore In India, Rs 210 Crore Abroad

Dhurandhar 2 hysteria is here to stay. After scoring back-to-back 100-crore days on Saturday and Sunday, the film shot past the Rs 400 crore mark domestically. After four days, it minted Rs 411.12 crore in India, while overseas collections stand at Rs 210 crore.

Breaking Down the Numbers

On Sunday, Dhurandhar 2 (Hindi) contributed Rs 107 crore to the domestic total, while the Kannada and Malayalam versions contributed Rs 0.01 crore and Rs 0.09 crore, respectively, as per Sacnilk.

The Tamil and Telugu versions amassed Rs 2.50 crore and Rs 5.25 crore, respectively, adding to its smashing numbers.

Making the most of the extended weekend, Dhurandhar 2 started its box office journey with Rs 102.55 crore on March 19, per Sacnilk.

The numbers were consolidated by Rs 80.72 crore on March 20 and Rs 113 crore on March 21.

On its first Sunday, the film minted Rs 114.85 crore.

On December 18, Dhurandhar 2 had paid previews across cities in India. As per Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 43 crore from 12,735 shows that day despite cancellations.

Adding the paid previews, the film's domestic earnings stand at Rs 454.12 crore.

After four days, Dhurandhar 2 stands next to Pushpa 2 with Rs 210 crore in overseas collections.

Despite bans in several countries, Dhurandhar 2 has managed a lead of Rs 42 crore over the all-time record holder internationally, driven by a historic run in North America and the UK, as per Sacnilk.

About Dhurandhar 2

NDTV wrote in its review of the film: "Dhurandhar 2 must be watched for all the answers you are seeking from the first film and for Ranveer Singh."

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this instalment.